Boston’s Muller, Ottawa’s Jenner, Toronto’s Spooner named PWHL’s stars of the week

TORONTO — Boston centre Alina Muller, Ottawa centre Brianne Jenner and Toronto right-wing Natalie Spooner have been named the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s three stars of the week.

Muller had two goals and two assists in two games last week.

She scored her first goal of the season with a power-play marker and added an assist on the game-winning goal in Boston’s 3-2 win at Ottawa on Wednesday.

She scored and again assisted on the winner, this time in overtime, as Boston edged visiting Minnesota 4-3 on Saturday.

Muller, from Switzerland, shared the league lead with New York’s Alex Carpenter at nine points entering this week.

Jenner recorded her first three points of the season over three games last week.

She scored the game-winner in Ottawa’s 3-1 victory over visiting Toronto on Tuesday and had assists in a 3-2 loss to visiting Boston on Wednesday and a 2-1 overtime loss at Montreal on Saturday.

Spooner scored both goals in Toronto’s 2-0 win against visiting New York on Friday.

She has five goals entering this week, one back of league leaders Marie-Philip Poulin of Montreal and Grace Zumwinkle of Minnesota.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.