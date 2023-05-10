Boy, 15, who climbed moving Toronto subway train dies of injuries

May 10, 2023
The Canadian Press
Toronto police say a 15-year-old boy who climbed on top of a moving subway train last week has died of his injuries. 

Spokesperson Cindy Chung says the boy died last Wednesday, two days after being seriously injured while climbing the train. 

Police say the teen opened a door on a moving train that connected to a different car and climbed onto the top of the train. 

They say the teen was then hit by an unknown object and suffered serious head injuries. 

Police say the incident took place on a westbound train near a subway station in the city’s east end. 

Chung says the teen was taken to hospital in critical condition and died there two days later. 

