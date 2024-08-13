Boy, 17, charged after firearm pulled out in Kitchener, Ont.

August 13, 2024 at 15 h 35 min
The Canadian Press
Boy, 17, charged after firearm pulled out in Kitchener, Ont.

A 17-year-old boy from Kitchener has been charged after a firearm was pulled out during an argument in Kitchener, Ont.

Waterloo Regional Police say officers were called to the Sheldon Avenue and King Street East area on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. after reports of a disturbance.

They say officers learned a group of youths were arguing when the firearm was brandished.

Police say the group left before police arrived and no injuries were reported.

They say officers later located a 17-year-old boy.

The boy has been charged him with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a sentence order.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

