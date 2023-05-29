Boy, 3, dies after being pulled from backyard pool party in Oakville

May 28, 2023 at 22 h 37 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Boy, 3, dies after being pulled from backyard pool party in Oakville

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Police say a 3-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a backyard pool during a party in Oakville, Ont.

Halton Regional Police say they were called to an address near Speers Road and Third Line after 7 p.m. on Saturday after the child was pulled from the pool without vital signs.

They say several adults and children were gathered at a private residence when the preschooler went underwater without detection for an undetermined amount of time.

Police say adults immediately began trying to revive the boy, and emergency crews took over once they arrived.

Despite their efforts, police say the child was pronounced dead at hospital.

Halton police say they have determined no criminality and no charges have been laid, though an investigation with the Coroner’s Office is underway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Hamilton police say engaged couple shot dead while fleeing landlord-tenant dispute
Ontario News

Hamilton police say engaged couple shot dead while fleeing landlord-tenant dispute

A brazen double homicide in which an engaged couple was allegedly gunned down by their landlord as they…

Police break up large crowd, charge teen in Oakville fireworks gathering
Ontario News

Police break up large crowd, charge teen in Oakville fireworks gathering

TORONTO — Halton Region police say a 15-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly shooting a firework…