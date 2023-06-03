Brampton house fire leaves one dead, two seriously injured, including a child

June 3, 2023 at 11 h 23 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

BRAMPTON, Ont. — One person is dead and a child is one of two people injured after a house fire in Brampton, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say emergency services were called to the Jade Crescent and Jayfield Road area around 11 p.m. Friday.

Two adults and one child were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tweeted just before 7 a.m. Saturday that one of the adults died of their injuries.

The other adult and the child have been transported to trauma centres in life-threatening condition.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office is investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy highlights Canadian Open field
Ontario News

Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy highlights Canadian Open field

TORONTO — Rory McIlroy will look for a record third straight Canadian Open title when the national…

Teachers’ union blames province for cuts as Ottawa school board eyes balanced budget
Ontario News

Teachers’ union blames province for cuts as Ottawa school board eyes balanced budget

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is proposing to balance its budget for the coming fiscal year,…