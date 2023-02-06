Brampton, Ont., crash sends vehicle into hydro pole; three police cruisers involved

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police in Brampton, Ont., say three police cruisers were involved in a crash that sent two people to hospital with minor injuries and led to five arrests this morning.

Peel Regional Police have not released any details about how the cruisers were involved when a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole shortly after 3 a.m. at Clarence Street and Rutherford Road.

Police say the five people inside the crashed vehicle were taken into custody, but they have not released any details about why they were arrested.

They say all five were arrested at the scene.

Police say two men in the vehicle were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

They say no police officers were hurt.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2023.