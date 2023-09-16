Breakout star Josh Ross heads to Canada’s country music awards as top nominee

HAMILTON — Rising country star Josh Rosh is leading the nominees at tonight’s Canadian Country Music Association Awards in Hamilton.

The singer-songwriter behind the hit single “Trouble” heads to the show with nods in six categories, including breakthrough artist, songwriter and video of the year, as well as the fans’ choice award.

Ross is also lined up as one of the performers, joining a list that includes U.S. country singer Sam Hunt, Brett Kissel, Matt Lang and the James Barker Band.

A few duets are also in store, including singer Tenille Townes who joins the “Drops of Jupiter” band Train to perform their new song together, and pop vocalist Tyler Shaw who sings alongside country newcomer Sacha.

Other top contenders include country sibling pair the Reklaws, who hold five nominations and double as hosts of this year’s broadcast from the FirstOntario Centre.

The CCMA Awards air live on CTV at 8 p.m. ET.

Many of the country music awards are handed out at a gala dinner on Friday.

Dallas Smith holds five nods, among them entertainer of the year and fans’ choice award, while Townes is in the running for female artist and songwriter of the year.

Shania Twain is up for entertainer of the year and female artist of the year, while Orville Peck is vying for breakthrough artist.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2023.