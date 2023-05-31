Brewers place OF/DH Jesse Winker on injured list, recall IF Abraham Toro

May 30, 2023 at 20 h 29 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:
Brewers place OF/DH Jesse Winker on injured list, recall IF Abraham Toro

TORONTO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter/outfielder Jesse Winker was put on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a cervical strain.

The move was made retroactive to Sunday.

Winker, 29, is batting .204 with a .315 on-base percentage and .231 slugging percentage in 39 games this season.

Although Winker hit 24 home runs with Cincinnati as recently as 2021, when he made an All-Star Game appearance, he hasn’t homered at all this season. He has only three extra-base hits — all doubles — in 127 plate appearances.

Milwaukee acquired Winker and infielder Abraham Toro from the Seattle Mariners last December for second baseman Kolten Wong and $1.75 million. Winker underwent disk replacement surgery on his neck and meniscus repair in his left knee during the offseason.

The Brewers filled Winker’s spot on the roster by recalling Toro from Triple-A Nashville. Toro was hitting .258 with a .344 on-base percentage, one homer, 18 RBIs and four steals in 43 games with Nashville while playing third base and second base.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Blue Jays’ Bass apologizes for sharing anti-LGBTQ+ social media post
Ontario News

Blue Jays’ Bass apologizes for sharing anti-LGBTQ+ social media post

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass apologized Tuesday for expressing support on…

Blue Jays reliever Anthony Bass apologizes for sharing homophobic social media post
Ontario News

Blue Jays reliever Anthony Bass apologizes for sharing homophobic social media post

TORONTO — Anthony Bass wants to reassure Toronto Blue Jays fans that baseball is for everyone. The…