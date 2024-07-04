Brissett, Alexander released from Canada’s Olympic men’s basketball training camp

July 3, 2024 at 23 h 09 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Oshae Brissett and Kyle Alexander have been released from Canada’s Olympic men’s basketball training camp, Canada Basketball announced Wednesday.

Canada Basketball says Brissett requested to withdraw from training camp to focus on NBA free agency.

Brissett averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds a game for the NBA-champion Boston Celtics last season.

Canada Basketball also announced that Leonard Miller, who was in camp but not competing for a spot, has also been released.

The announcement comes after Canada general manager Rowan Barrett confirmed that Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins would not be joining the Olympic team’s camp after being selected to the roster. Centre Zach Edey, recently drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies ninth overall, also withdrew his name from the team last week.

Canada’s training camp roster now stands at 16 players heading into an exhibition game against the United States next Wednesday in Las Vegas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.

