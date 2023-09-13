British soldier charged with second-degree murder in Toronto

September 13, 2023 — Changed at 16 h 40 min on September 13, 2023
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The British army says one of its soldiers has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Toronto. 

Toronto police said earlier this week that they charged Craig Gibson, of the United Kingdom, with second-degree murder in the death of a 38-year-old man in downtown Toronto. 

In response to questions about the suspect, a British army spokesman confirmed that a British soldier was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Toronto.

Toronto police say they responded to calls of an assault a little before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 in the Portland Street and King Street West area and performed life-saving measures on a man who had been assaulted.

They say the victim, identified as Brett Sheffield of Manitoba, died in hospital the next day. 

The British army spokesperson would not comment further, citing the investigation by Canadian authorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.

