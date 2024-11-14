Brookfield Corp. reports Q3 distributable earnings up from year ago

TORONTO — Brookfield Corp. reported its third-quarter distributable earnings totalled US$1.33 billion, up from $1.15 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

The global investment firm, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its distributable earnings amounted to 84 cents US per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 73 cents US per share a year ago.

Distributable earnings before realizations amounted to 80 cents US per share in the company’s latest quarter, up from 67 cents US per share in the same quarter last year.

Brookfield president Nick Goodman says the company’s financial performance in the third quarter was strong, delivering record cash earnings from its base businesses.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$20.62 billion, down from US$24.44 billion in the same quarter last year.

Brookfield reported US$64 million or a penny US per share in net income attributable to its shareholders for its third quarter, down from US$230 million or 12 cents US per share in the same quarter last year.

