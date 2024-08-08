Brookfield Corp. reports US$2.13B in Q2 distributable earnings, up from a year ago

August 8, 2024 at 17 h 28 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Brookfield Corp. reports US$2.13B in Q2 distributable earnings, up from a year ago

TORONTO — Brookfield Corp. reported distributable earnings of US$2.13 billion in its latest quarter, up from US$1.19 billion in the same quarter last year.

The investment firm, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the result amounted to US$1.35 per share for the quarter ended June 30, up from 75 cents per share a year earlier.

Brookfield president Nick Goodman says the company achieved strong financial performance in the second quarter, with cash flows across its asset management, wealth solutions and operating businesses continuing to grow.

Goodman says the momentum is expected to build over the balance of this year and beyond.

Brookfield says its net income attributable to shareholders for its second quarter amounted to US$43 million, down from $81 million a year earlier.

Assets under management within its asset management business grew to about US$1 trillion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BN)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Tim Hortons parent RBI sees Q2 profit lift despite ‘softer consumer environment’
Ontario News

Tim Hortons parent RBI sees Q2 profit lift despite ‘softer consumer environment’

TORONTO — The owner of Canada's most recognizable fast-food chain managed to grow its profit in its…