Brookfield raises US$12 billion for new global private equity fund

October 3, 2023 at 16 h 29 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Brookfield raises US$12 billion for new global private equity fund

TORONTO — Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. says it has raised US$12 billion for its latest global private equity fund.

The company says Brookfield Capital Partners VI is the largest private equity fund it has raised.

The fund includes institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, and family offices. 

Brookfield has committed US$3.5 billion to the fund.

It says, to date, the fund has committed about US$4 billion to acquire six businesses.

Brookfield Asset Management has US$850 billion of assets under management.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BAM, TSX:BN)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Brookfield Asset Management aims to raise US$150B this year, even as earnings drop
Ontario News

Brookfield Asset Management aims to raise US$150B this year, even as earnings drop

TORONTO — Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. says it expects to raise a multibillion-dollar bundle of…

Brookfield Asset Management reports Q1 profit up from year ago
Ontario News

Brookfield Asset Management reports Q1 profit up from year ago

TORONTO — Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. says its share of the latest quarterly profit of the asset management business it owns…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,499.31, down…