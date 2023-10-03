Brookfield raises US$12 billion for new global private equity fund

TORONTO — Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. says it has raised US$12 billion for its latest global private equity fund.

The company says Brookfield Capital Partners VI is the largest private equity fund it has raised.

The fund includes institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, and family offices.

Brookfield has committed US$3.5 billion to the fund.

It says, to date, the fund has committed about US$4 billion to acquire six businesses.

Brookfield Asset Management has US$850 billion of assets under management.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BAM, TSX:BN)