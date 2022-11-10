Brookfield reports Q3 profit down, revenue and operating funds from operations up

November 10, 2022 at 15 h 04 min
The Canadian Press
Brookfield reports Q3 profit down, revenue and operating funds from operations up

TORONTO — Brookfield reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago when it benefited from higher valuation and disposition gains.

The alternative asset manager, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its net income attributable to common shareholders totalled US$423 million or 24 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from US$797 million or 47 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter was US$23.42 billion, up from US$19.25 billion in the same quarter last year.

Brookfield says operating funds from operations totalled US$1.22 billion or 73 cents per share in its most recent quarter, up from US$934 million or 56 cents per share a year earlier.

On Wednesday, Brookfield shareholders approved a plan for the company to spin off its asset management business into a separate publicly listed company.

Brookfield chief financial officer Nick Goodman says the company plans to complete the distribution to shareholders and listing of a 25 per cent interest in its asset management business before the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BAM.A)

