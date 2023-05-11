Brookfield reports US$424-million first-quarter net income

May 11, 2023 at 13 h 46 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Brookfield reports US$424-million first-quarter net income

TORONTO — Brookfield Corp. reported first-quarter net income of US$424 million, down from US$2.96 billion in the same quarter last year.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to five cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result was down from 81 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year when Brookfield saw higher non-recurring valuation gains.

Revenue totalled US$23.30 billion, up from US$21.88 billion in the first three months of 2022.

Brookfield says its distributable earnings per share for the quarter amounted to 72 cents, down from 73 cents per share a year earlier.

Brookfield president Nick Goodman said the results in the first quarter were strong, supported by the growth and resilience of its businesses. 

“The scale and quality of our franchise and our access to large and flexible capital allow us to thrive in periods of market volatility, and we expect to continue delivering on our broad growth initiatives in these markets,” Goodman said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BN)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

CI Financial shares soar after deal to sell stake in U.S. wealth management business

TORONTO — Shares in CI Financial Corp. soared after it announced a deal to sell a 20 per cent stake…

Algonquin Power and Utilities launches strategic review of renewable energy group
Ontario News

Algonquin Power and Utilities launches strategic review of renewable energy group

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. says it has launched a strategic review of its…