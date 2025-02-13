Brookfield reports US$432M Q4 profit attributable to shareholders, raises dividend

TORONTO — Brookfield Corp. reported a net income attributable to shareholders of US$432 million for its fourth quarter, down from US$699 million a year earlier.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its profit amounted to 25 cents US per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from 42 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$19.43 billion, down from US$24.52 billion a year earlier.

Brookfield says its distributable earnings for the quarter amounted to US$1.61 billion or US$1.01 per share, up from US$1.31 billion or 83 cents US per share in the last three months of 2023.

Distributable earnings before realizations totalled US$1.50 billion or 94 cents US per share for the quarter, up from US$1.21 billion or 76 cents US per share a year earlier.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend to nine cents US per share, up from eight cents US per share.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BN)