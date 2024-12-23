Brooks lifts visiting Rockets to 114-110 win over struggling Raptors

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors blew an early 16-point lead and saw their NBA losing streak reach seven games in a tight 114-110 defeat to the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.

Dillon Brooks of Mississauga, Ont., made the most of his lone scheduled trip to Toronto this season, leading the Rockets (19-9) with 27 points while adding six rebounds and making 13 of his 14 free-throw attempts.

Jalen Green also chipped in with 22 points and seven rebounds for Houston.

Rookie Ja’Kobe Walter scored a career-high 27 points to pace the Raptors (7-22). He fouled out with two minutes 40 seconds remaining in the game and left to an ovation from the Raptors crowd.

Fellow first-year player Jamal Shead recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.

After going down 7-3, Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic called a timeout less than two minutes into the game. The Raptors responded with an 8-0 run during which Walter made all the Toronto baskets. They led 35-24 after the first frame and 57-51 at halftime.

But the Rockets — who allow the third-fewest points per game in the league — tightened up their defence the rest of the way. Toronto had a chance to tie the game with 22 seconds remaining and trailing 113-110, but forward Kelly Olynyk couldn’t handle a deflected pass and the ball rolled out of bounds.

Canadian R.J. Barrett was scratched by the Raptors 45 minutes before tipoff, missing his second straight game with an illness. Davion Mitchell, who was out Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets with a shoulder injury, was made available but did not play.

TAKEAWAYS

Raptors: Toronto used its second-youngest starting lineup ever — bested only by the same fivesome of Walter, Scottie Barnes, Ochai Agbaji, Jonathan Mogbo and Gradey Dick that began Thursday’s game against Brooklyn. The youthful Raptors led 15-13 when the game’s first substitution was made, with Walter having scored the first 14 for Toronto.

Rockets: Former Raptor Fred VanVleet, a member of the 2019 championship team, was recognized by the team during a break in the second quarter. But the point guard struggled in his return to Toronto as he was held scoreless until a last-minute layup. He finished with two points, eight rebounds and five assists.

KEY MOMENT

The Rockets took the lead in the second half when Jalen Green converted on a technical foul on Barnes for arguing a goaltending call. Barnes had appeared to cleanly block a Green layup attempt, but referees ruled that his off-hand touched the mesh — which is an automatic goaltending call.

KEY STAT

Barnes, an All-Star last season and the Raptors’ second-leading scorer, missed his first eight shots before finally converting on a third-quarter layup. He finished 2-for-15 from the field (0-8 on three-pointers) for six points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-21) on Monday.

Raptors: Visit the New York Knicks (18-10) on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2024.