‘Bros,’ gay rom-com written by Billy Eichner, to premiere at TIFF

TORONTO — “Bros,” the buzzy gay romantic comedy starring and co-written by Billy Eichner, will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Universal Pictures is billing the movie as the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men, though “Fire Island,” an LGBTQ re-imagining of “Pride and Prejudice” from Searchlight Pictures, debuted on streaming services last month.

The film is produced by Judd Apatow and directed by Nicholas Stoller, best known for “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and the “Neighbours” films.

TIFF says “Bros” features an entirely LGBTQ cast, including Canadian-American actor Luke Macfarlane and Guy Branum.

The festival has been announcing its slate of films one at a time over the past few weeks, rather than releasing a list as it has in previous years.

It runs from Sept. 8 to 18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published