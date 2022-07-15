‘Bros,’ gay rom-com written by Billy Eichner, to premiere at TIFF

July 15, 2022 at 14 h 59 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
‘Bros,’ gay rom-com written by Billy Eichner, to premiere at TIFF

TORONTO — “Bros,” the buzzy gay romantic comedy starring and co-written by Billy Eichner, will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Universal Pictures is billing the movie as the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men, though “Fire Island,” an LGBTQ re-imagining of “Pride and Prejudice” from Searchlight Pictures, debuted on streaming services last month.

The film is produced by Judd Apatow and directed by Nicholas Stoller, best known for “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and the “Neighbours” films. 

TIFF says “Bros” features an entirely LGBTQ cast, including Canadian-American actor Luke Macfarlane and Guy Branum.

The festival has been announcing its slate of films one at a time over the past few weeks, rather than releasing a list as it has in previous years.

It runs from Sept. 8 to 18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published 

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

The complex and sometimes controversial task of counting how far a dollar goes
Ontario News

The complex and sometimes controversial task of counting how far a dollar goes

TORONTO — It used to be said that a penny saved was a penny earned, but rising prices helped push out…

Royals top Blue Jays 3-1 without 10 unvaccinated players
Ontario News

Royals top Blue Jays 3-1 without 10 unvaccinated players

TORONTO (AP) — Double-A callup Angel Zerpa pitched five innings to win for the first time as a big league starter, Bobby Witt Jr.…