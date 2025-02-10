Bus driver faces charges after man struck and killed in Guelph, Ont.

Bus driver faces charges after man struck and killed in Guelph, Ont.

Police say the driver of a transit bus in Guelph, Ont., is facing charges after a pedestrian was fatally struck last month.

They say a 49-year-old man was crossing a street in early January when he was hit by a Guelph Transit bus.

Firefighters pulled the man from underneath the bus but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Guelph police say a 57-year-old woman from Cambridge, Ont., went to a police station on Sunday and was arrested there.

She is now facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and careless driving causing death.

She is scheduled to appear in court March 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2025.

