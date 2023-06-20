Businesses’ changing credit usage a worrying trend: Equifax

June 20, 2023 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Businesses’ changing credit usage a worrying trend: Equifax

TORONTO — Equifax Canada says new data suggests a significant shift in credit usage among businesses in the first quarter of 2023.

The agency says the latest numbers highlight growing financial stress in the industrial and financial trades, and cast doubt on the stability of the Canadian economy.

Equifax says businesses’ total outstanding balance on bank-issued instalment loans declined by 2.4 per cent from the first quarter last year.

However, credit card balances grew by 15 per cent and lines of credit increased by 11 per cent.

Equifax Canada’s head of commercial solutions Jeff Brown says in a press release that the decline in installment loans and the shift towards credit card usage could be impeding businesses’ growth potential and hindering their ability to make larger investments.

The first quarter also saw a slowdown in new business openings, which Equifax says is a concerning trend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Pundit to politics? Anthony Furey leans on outsider status in mayoral run
Ontario News

Pundit to politics? Anthony Furey leans on outsider status in mayoral run

TORONTO — When Anthony Furey filed his nomination papers to run in Toronto’s mayoral election, he…

Billions at stake as Ontario takes public sector workers to Court of Appeal
Ontario News

Billions at stake as Ontario takes public sector workers to Court of Appeal

TORONTO — Billions of dollars are at stake as a three-day hearing at Ontario's highest court gets underway…