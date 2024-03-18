Businesses want outstanding ‘green’ investment tax credits fast-tracked: KPMG poll

March 18, 2024 at 15 h 10 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Businesses want outstanding ‘green’ investment tax credits fast-tracked: KPMG poll

TORONTO — A survey by KPMG in Canada says business leaders want Ottawa to fast-track all outstanding “green” or “clean” economy business investment tax credits.

The online survey of 534 small- and medium-sized businesses done in February says 90 per cent of those questioned supported speeding up the delivery of the promised incentives.

KPMG’s Lucy Iacovelli says meeting the climate challenges and retooling the economy requires significant business investment to decarbonize and build the net-zero industries and technologies.

To deliver, Iacovelli says Ottawa needs to make it fast and easy for companies to access the clean energy investment tax credits or they risk falling further behind U.S. and other major economies.

The survey found 83 per cent of the businesses say they require more assistance and incentives to decarbonize.

Eighty per cent of those surveyed also supported federal green-related investments or incentives to attract foreign companies to locate in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Full list of nominations announced by the National Newspaper Awards

TORONTO — The National Newspaper Awards have announced finalists for their annual journalism honours,…

S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets trade higher
Ontario News

S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets trade higher

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the telecommunications and…