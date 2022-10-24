By the numbers: A look at key figures in Ontario’s municipal elections

October 24, 2022 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
By the numbers: A look at key figures in Ontario’s municipal elections

Municipalities across Ontario will elect new local governments on Monday. Here’s a look at some key figures at play in the provincewide municipal elections: 

417: The number of municipal elections that will be held to fill a total of 2,860 council seats. 

6,306: The total number of candidates running. 

31 per cent: The percentage of candidates who are female, an increase from the 27 per cent who ran in the last municipal elections in 2018.

217: The number of municipalities using online or phone voting in some way, up from 175 in 2018. 

548: The number of council positions that were acclaimed, including mayors and reeves, up 15 per cent from total acclamations in 2018. 

32: The number of councils that will be entirely acclaimed this year, all of which have populations of 10,000 residents or less.

38.3 per cent: Voter turnout in the 2018 municipal elections. That was the lowest among municipal election turnouts recorded since 1982.

Source: Association of Municipalities of Ontario. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ten races to watch in Monday’s municipal elections across Ontario
Ontario News

Ten races to watch in Monday’s municipal elections across Ontario

Municipal elections are taking place Monday across Ontario. Here are 10 mayoral races to watch: Hamilton Former…

Ontario News

OHL roundup: Battalion work overtime to clip Colts 5-4

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Liam Arnsby's unassisted goal 32 seconds into overtime lifted the North Bay Battalion to an exciting 5-4 win over…