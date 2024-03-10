By the numbers: A look at Toronto FC’s early-season turnaround in Major League Soccer

Toronto FC, the worst team in Major League Soccer last season at 4-20-10, defeated Charlotte FC 1-0 on Saturday afternoon to extend its season-opening unbeaten run to three games (2-0-1).

A look at some of the milestones from TFC’s home opener:

— Toronto has recorded three consecutive clean sheets to begin an MLS season for the first time in club history.

— The third straight shutout ties Toronto’s second-longest clean sheet streak, a feat TFC previously recorded en route to winning the 2017 MLS Cup when the club blanked the Columbus Crew (twice) and the Seattle Sounders in the playoffs between Nov. 21 and Dec. 9, 2017.

— Toronto has recorded back-to-back wins in MLS play for the first time since notching consecutive victories over Nashville SC and the Portland Timbers in August 2022.

— With two victories and a draw from the opening three matches, Toronto’s start to the season represents the second-best kickoff in club history.

