By-the-numbers: How federal and provincial health funding stack up

OTTAWA — A look at provincial health spending and federal health transfers between 2005 and 2023. The figures have not been adjusted for inflation.

Total provincial spending on health care:

2004-05: $86.2 billion

2022-23: $221.9 billion

Total federal health transfers (share of total spending):

2004-05: $15.1 billion (17.5 per cent)

2022-23: $47.1 billion (21.2 per cent)

Average annual increase in provincial health spending, 2005 to 2023: 5 per cent

Average annual increase in federal health transfers, 2005 to 2023: 7 per cent

Federal health transfer per capita:

2004-05: $427.23

2022-23: $1,115.31

Provincial health spending per capita, by province, 2005, 2023:

Alberta: $2,829.57, $5,358.25

British Columbia: $2,747.35, $5,432.95

Manitoba: $3,041.96, $5,167.05

New Brunswick: $2,444.77, $4,625.11

Newfoundland and Labrador: $3,529.91, $6,890.85

Nova Scotia: $2,811.15, $4,794.03

Ontario: $2,547.63, $4,967.17

Prince Edward Island: $3,180.42, $5,155.44

Quebec: $2,773.90, $6,638.62

Saskatchewan: $2,786.78, $5,750.82

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2024.