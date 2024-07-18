Cabinet to meet for first time since byelection loss amid speculation over shuffle

Cabinet to meet for first time since byelection loss amid speculation over shuffle

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s Office says the Liberal cabinet will have a brief meeting this Friday.

A separate source with knowledge of the meeting who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly said it was scheduled to be 20 minutes long.

Cabinet has to approve some governor-in-council appointments before they can be announced.

The brief meeting will mark the first time cabinet ministers have come together since Liberals’ devastating loss in a Toronto byelection last month.

Since then, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been plagued by questions over whether he should resign, and media reports have speculated about a possible cabinet shuffle.

It is not unusual for cabinet to meet less frequently during the summer, as MPs fan out to hit the countrywide barbecue circuit.

