CAFA gala names Beaufille, Spencer Badu this year’s top fashion designers

TORONTO — The Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards have crowned Beaufille and Spencer Badu this year’s top fashion designers.

Beaufille, founded and designed by sisters Chloé and Parris Gordon, was named womenswear designer of the year while Spencer Badu was declared top menswear designer at a weekend gala.

The accessory designer of the year award went to Maguire while Nobis earned top outerwear brand.

CAFA president Vicky Milner announced a new award called the Indigenous Fashion Award, to recognize the talent and creativity of Indigenous designers, brands and artisans.

Milner said the organization wants to foster “a vibrant ecosystem that honours tradition while embracing innovation and business development opportunities.”

The event also saw supermodel Linda Evangelista receive the vanguard award and Ben Barry, Dean of Fashion at New York’s Parsons School of Design, collect a changemaker award.

Other honours included a changemaker award for sisters Justice Faith and Nia Faith for their efforts to empower young people, and the outstanding achievement award for lifestyle brand Roots.

Here’s a look at the other winners:

Emerging Talent, Fashion: Jontay Kahm

Emerging Talent, Accessories: Steff Eleoff

Fashion Design Student Award: Tia Kureshi

Image Maker of the Year: Richard Bernardin

Stylist of the Year: Amber Watkins

Fresh Face of the Year: Dalton Dubois

Model of the Year: Mathieu Simoneau

Fashion Impact Award: Vanja Vasic, Fashion Art Toronto

Digital Fashion Creator of the Year: Mei Pang

Sustainability Award: Kotn

Makeup Artist of the Year: Sabrina Rinaldi

Hair Artist of the Year: Kristjan Hayden

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.