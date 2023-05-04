Cambridge, Ont., pharma facility to help make Moderna mRNA vaccines

May 4, 2023 at 15 h 16 min
The Canadian Press
CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced that Moderna Inc. is partnering with a facility in Cambridge, Ont., to complete the final steps of manufacturing for its mRNA vaccines.

He says the province is putting $4 million toward the project.

Novocol Pharma is set to prepare and package respiratory mRNA vaccines for distribution in Ontario and elsewhere in Canada.

Moderna says vaccines produced at its plant that is under construction in Laval, Que., will be finished into vials and syringes in Novocol’s Cambridge facility.

Ford says the investment will create good-paying jobs and provide people with better access to vaccines, ensuring Ontario doesn’t have to rely on other jurisdictions.

Novocol says it is expanding its operations with the help of the federal government’s Strategic Innovation Fund and the agreement with Moderna will take advantage of the company’s new operations for the final stages of vaccine production, called “fill and finish.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023.

