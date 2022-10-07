CAMH to lead team developing youth mental health platform

October 7, 2022 at 15 h 34 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
CAMH to lead team developing youth mental health platform

TORONTO — A team of experts led by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health is creating an online platform it says will fill longtime gaps in youth mental health care.

CAMH says the Canadian Youth Mental Health Insight Platform will help young people find service providers in their area.

It will also allow mental health practitioners to record and collect important data the organization says will be useful on a large scale.

Dr. Sean Hill, who is heading up the project, says the platform will allow providers to track what interventions work and share that information nationwide.

He says young people have been involved in the project to make sure the web portal serves their needs, as well as those of clinicians and researchers.

The project is backed by a $5-million grant from the Canadian Brain Research Fund, and is expected to be built over the next three years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Peter Robinson, Toronto-based crime writer behind Inspector Banks series, dies at 72
Ontario News

Peter Robinson, Toronto-based crime writer behind Inspector Banks series, dies at 72

TORONTO — British-Canadian crime writer Peter Robinson, who kept readers in suspense with his long-running…

Espinal, Moreno, Kikuchi on Jays’ wild-card roster, Zimmer and Gurriel Jr., are not
Ontario News

Espinal, Moreno, Kikuchi on Jays’ wild-card roster, Zimmer and Gurriel Jr., are not

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays named infielder Santiago Espinal to the roster Friday for their wild-card…