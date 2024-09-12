Canaccord Genuity buying Brooks Macdonald Asset Management (International) Ltd.

September 12, 2024 at 13 h 19 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canaccord Genuity buying Brooks Macdonald Asset Management (International) Ltd.

TORONTO — Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has signed a deal to buy wealth management business Brooks Macdonald Asset Management (International) Ltd.

Under the deal for the subsidiary of Brooks Macdonald Group plc, Canaccord Genuity will pay 28 million pounds ($49.6 million) in cash.

The company will also pay up to an additional 22.85 million pounds ($40.5 million) on the second anniversary of the deal closing, subject to meeting certain revenue targets.

BMI was started in 2012 and provides investment management, financial planning and fund management services with offices in Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

Canaccord Genuity says the deal represents an important addition to its international operations.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CF)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

RBC names Katherine Gibson as permanent chief financial officer
Ontario News

RBC names Katherine Gibson as permanent chief financial officer

TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada says Katherine Gibson will take over the role of chief financial officer permanently, effective immediately. The…