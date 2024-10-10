Canaccord Genuity names former RBC exec Nadine Ahn as deputy CFO

TORONTO — Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. says it has named former RBC executive Nadine Ahn as deputy chief financial officer, with the expectation that she’ll step into the top CFO role next year.

The appointment comes after RBC fired Ahn from its chief financial officer role in April, alleging she was in an undisclosed close personal relationship with a colleague that led to preferential treatment, including compensation increases.

Ahn has challenged those assertions in a $50-million lawsuit against RBC.

Canaccord says its current CFO Don MacFayden plans to step down from the role in 2025 and that Ahn is expected to take his place.

The firm says Ahn’s more than 25 years of banking experience and expertise in treasury, capital markets, corporate development, and strategy will help her play a key leadership role at the company.

Canaccord says Ahn will initially focus on optimizing global financial operations, and will then take on the full CFO role when MacFayden steps back but remains at the company where he will continue working in its U.S. capital markets business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024.

