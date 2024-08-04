Canada again upgrades advisory for Israel to highest risk level

August 3, 2024
Emily Joveski, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada is again telling Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel, citing an unpredictable security situation due to ongoing regional conflicts.

The advisory issued Saturday says an escalation in armed conflict in Israel could affect people’s ability to leave the country on commercial flights, adding they should not rely on the Canadian government to help them evacuate.

The statement says Canadian citizens and permanent residents in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, as well as their spouses and dependent children, should make sure their travel documents are up to date in the event an evacuation is required.

Global Affairs Canada had previously raised its advisory for Israel and the West Bank to the highest risk level on April 12th.

It downgraded that advisory for Israel later that same month, recommending that Canadians “avoid all non-essential travel.”

Regional tensions have soared in recent days with the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and top Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Lebanon.

Global Affairs Canada is maintaining its warning to avoid all travel to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 3, 2024.

