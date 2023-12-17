Canada beats U.S. 3-2 in Rivalry Series shootout

SARNIA, Ont. — Marie-Philip Poulin scored in a shootout as Canada finally got into the win column in the women’s hockey Rivalry Series with a 3-2 victory over the United States on Saturday at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont.

The U.S. jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Megan Keller scored a short-handed goal at 8:19 of the second period. The U.S. went ahead 2-0 when Alex Carpenter scored at 4:46 of the third period.

Danielle Serdachny got one back for Canada with a goal at 10:06, and Ella Shelton scored to tie the game at 12:39.

In overtime, Abbey Murphy of the U.S. (unsportsmanlike conduct) and Poulin (roughing) were both sent off for minor penalties as both teams pushed for the winner.

Canada outshot the U.S. 26-24, and went 0-for-5 on the power play. The U.S. went 0-for-2 on the power play.

“Our team had a nice response tonight. We have to give a lot of credit to Ann-Renee (goalie Desbiens) because she kept us in the game and gave us a chance to come back,” said Canadian coach Troy Ryan.

“I thought we played a more complete game on Thursday, but we could not find a way to win that game, and today we were able to battle back. Our players knew that if we got one (goal) we would be right back in it, so it was a nice way to end this part of the Rivalry Series.”

Desbiens said it was a “team win” and that her teammates showed plenty of character.

“This team has a lot of character and we showed that today. It would have been easy to give up when we were down by two and down 3-0 in the series, but it was important for us to get a win in front of Canadian fans,” said Desbiens.

“We did everything we could and kept fighting to create chances late in the game. We were able to get two big goals in the third period, and then (Poulin) gets another important game-winner in a big moment for us.”

The U.S. won the first game of the series 3-1, took the second 5-2 and won the third, played on Thursday, 3-2.

“The game (Saturday) was such a back-and-forth contest,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. “It was a physical contest and a classic U.S.-Canada game.”

The U.S. opened the Rivalry Series last month with a 3-1 victory in Tempe, Arizona, and a 5-2 decision in Los Angeles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2023.



