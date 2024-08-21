Canada Border Services Agency says airport customs systems outage resolved

August 20, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 42 min on August 20, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canada Border Services Agency says airport customs systems outage resolved

OTTAWA — The Canada Border Services Agency says it has resolved a partial systems outage that affected customs processing at Canadian airports.

The CBSA says in a post on X service has been restored but did not specify what caused the outage.

The border agency apologized for any inconvenience it caused and thanked travellers for their co-operation.

Toronto’s Pearson airport said the outage impacted customs kiosks in two terminals, causing longer wait times.

A spokesperson from Montreal’s Trudeau airport said customs processing was slower than usual but the airport hadn’t experienced any major impacts.

The Communications Security Establishment said it was in touch with CBSA and ready to help if a request was made.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

SkipTheDishes and Just Eat cut 800 jobs in Canada amid restructure
Ontario News

SkipTheDishes and Just Eat cut 800 jobs in Canada amid restructure

TORONTO — About 800 Canadian employees are being laid off by SkipTheDishes and its parent company. Roughly…

Canadians should be prepared for more wildfires and hurricanes: Environment Canada
Ontario News

Canadians should be prepared for more wildfires and hurricanes: Environment Canada

OTTAWA — Human-caused climate change is making heat waves much more likely, the federal government…

Canada pulls diplomats’ kids out of Israel as fear of broader war builds
Ontario News

Canada pulls diplomats’ kids out of Israel as fear of broader war builds

OTTAWA — The Canadian government says it decided to pull its diplomats' children and their guardians…