Canada Border Services Agency says airport customs systems outage resolved

OTTAWA — The Canada Border Services Agency says it has resolved a partial systems outage that affected customs processing at Canadian airports.

The CBSA says in a post on X service has been restored but did not specify what caused the outage.

The border agency apologized for any inconvenience it caused and thanked travellers for their co-operation.

Toronto’s Pearson airport said the outage impacted customs kiosks in two terminals, causing longer wait times.

A spokesperson from Montreal’s Trudeau airport said customs processing was slower than usual but the airport hadn’t experienced any major impacts.

The Communications Security Establishment said it was in touch with CBSA and ready to help if a request was made.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.