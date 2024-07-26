Canada calls for Israeli response to ICJ advice on occupied Palestinian territory

July 26, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 40 min on July 26, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canada calls for Israeli response to ICJ advice on occupied Palestinian territory

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for Israel to “respond substantively” to the top United Nations court’s recent advisory opinion that Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories is unlawful and that it should end.

The court’s non-binding opinion released last week was an unprecedented, sweeping condemnation of Israel’s rule over the lands it captured 57 years ago.

Trudeau responded to the court’s advice as part of a joint statement from Canada, Australia and New Zealand today, calling for the reversal of settlements in the West Bank.

The countries also renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas that has ravaged the Gaza Strip.

They say in the statement that they stand behind a proposed deal outlined by United States President Joe Biden and endorsed by the UN Security Council.

Canada, Australia and New Zealand say Hamas must lay down its arms and release all Israeli hostages, and that they see no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2024.

— With files from The Associated Press

Share this article

Suggested articles

Canadian killed near Gaza border after threatening forces with knife: Israeli police
Ontario News

Canadian killed near Gaza border after threatening forces with knife: Israeli police

OTTAWA — Israeli police say a Canadian citizen was killed Monday after threatening local security officials…

Ottawa says it has ‘taken note’ of UN court call for end to Israeli settlements
Ontario News

Ottawa says it has ‘taken note’ of UN court call for end to Israeli settlements

OTTAWA — The federal government says it has "taken note" of a ruling from the top UN court that called…

Pro-Palestinian protesters vow to fight on, as numbers dwindle at UBC encampment
Ontario News

Pro-Palestinian protesters vow to fight on, as numbers dwindle at UBC encampment

VANCOUVER — When the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver…