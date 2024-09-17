Canada consulting with allies on possible involvement in AUKUS security pact

OTTAWA — Canada is in consultations with the U.K., the U.S. and Australia about possible collaboration in the security pact known as AUKUS.

The trilateral deal was struck three years ago in an effort to boost security in the Indo-Pacific region by building a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

Some Canadian military leaders have expressed dismay that Canada was not part of the deal as they pushed the government to commit to replacing the Victoria-class submarine fleet.

The so-called second pillar of AUKUS is focused on military interoperability and advanced technologies including AI.

In a joint statement, the three countries say they are already working with Japan on the second pillar priorities, and will now consult with Canada, South Korea and New Zealand about ways they can get involved.

The Defence Department recently issued a request for information as it works toward buying a new fleet of conventionally powered submarines as part of its updated defence policy, which is focused heavily on the Arctic.

