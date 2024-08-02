Canada finishes space launch negotiations with the United States

OTTAWA — Canada is a step closer to the final frontier after completing negotiations with the United States on an agreement with major implications for domestic space launches.

The agreement, which is yet to be signed, will establish the legal and technical safeguards needed to use U.S. space launch technology, expertise and data for launches in Canada.

“Canada’s vibrant and growing commercial space launch industry relies on its ability to collaborate across borders,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly in a news release Friday.

She said this agreement, when in force, will position Canada as a global leader in commercial space launch.

Maritime Launch Services, the company developing Canada’s first commercial spaceport in northeastern Nova Scotia, said in a news release that the agreement is a major step forward for the industry.

“We look forward to welcoming our American clients to Nova Scotia in the coming months as we prepare for Canada’s first orbital launch from Spaceport Nova Scotia in 2026,” said president and CEO Stephen Matier.

The federal government is in the process of modernizing its regulatory framework around commercial space launch activities as the industry sees tremendous growth globally.

Ottawa has said it hopes to position Canada as future leader in commercial space launches. The country has geographical advantages, including a vast, sparsely populated territory, and high-inclination orbits.

“This development not only enhances the sector’s diversity but also strengthens its global competitiveness, reinforcing Canada’s position as a leader in space exploration and technology,” said Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne in a news release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.