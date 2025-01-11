Canada, G7 leaders, denounce Venezuela’s suppression of political opposition

January 10, 2025 at 22 h 36 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canada, G7 leaders, denounce Venezuela’s suppression of political opposition

OTTAWA — Canada is joining its closest allies in denouncing Venezuela’s crackdown on democracy — the first G7 foreign policy statement since Canada began chairing the group this year.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was inaugurated Friday for a third six-year term, after a July election widely seen as illegitimate.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado appeared at a Thursday rally and was briefly detained by security forces who coerced her into recording videos, according to her staff.

In a statement issued Friday, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven denounced the “lack of democratic legitimacy” in Maduro’s inauguration, calling it a “continued and repressive grasp at power” after the government refused to release polling station tallies.

The statement calls out “arbitrary arrests and other abuses of civilians, including children, youths and activists” at peaceful protests.

The statement says the Maduro regime has caused a humanitarian crisis and an exodus of refugees fleeing hunger and repression, accusations the Venezuelan government rejects as propaganda.

This year, Canada is chairing the G7, a group of wealthy democracies that includes France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the U.S. and the European Union.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre commended Machado and other activists Thursday, saying other countries must help restore democracy in Venezuela.

“Democracy is a sacred right that must be respected,” he wrote on the social media platform X. “The Venezuelan people are calling for the world to stand with them as they exercise their right to protest — free from violence and persecution.”

Last month, Venezuela accused Ottawa of being “a slave to the imperial interests of the United States” after another round of sanctions against Venezuelan officials.

The country’s foreign ministry said Canada is trying to blackmail Venezuela, “demonstrating the humiliation and international discredit of the Canadian government, which is reduced to acting as a diminished and subordinate pawn to the U.S. government.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Carney looking to launch Liberal leadership bid next week, Joly declines to run
Ontario News

Carney looking to launch Liberal leadership bid next week, Joly declines to run

OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney signalled through his campaign team Friday that…