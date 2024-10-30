Canada Post presents latest contract offer to Canadian Union of Postal Workers

October 30, 2024 at 12 h 13 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canada Post presents latest contract offer to Canadian Union of Postal Workers

OTTAWA — Canada Post has presented its latest contract offer to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in a bid to reach a new deal without a labour disruption.

The new proposal includes annual wage increases amounting to 11.5 per cent over four years.

It also protects the defined benefit pension for current employees, as well as their job security and health benefits.

The union announced earlier this week that its members voted overwhelmingly to support a strike if a deal could not be reached at the bargaining table.

It said preliminary results showed 95.8 per cent of urban workers and 95.5 per cent of rural workers voted to back the strike mandate.

A cooling-off period in the contract talks ends on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024
Ontario News

These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024

TORONTO — Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations…

‘No better time’ to hire Canadians: Ottawa to restrict low-wage foreign workers
Ontario News

‘No better time’ to hire Canadians: Ottawa to restrict low-wage foreign workers

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging businesses to hire Canadian workers as his government…

Film festival honouring sex workers, described as Canadian first, opens in Hamilton
Ontario News

Film festival honouring sex workers, described as Canadian first, opens in Hamilton

HAMILTON — A film festival celebrating sex workers is set to open in Hamilton, with organizers describing…