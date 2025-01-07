Canada Post returns to full service for domestic parcels; letters still delayed

OTTAWA — Canada Post says it has reinstated on-time service guarantees and returned to full service levels for domestic parcels after a strike brought deliveries to a halt last year.

However, it says Canadians should continue to expect delivery delays of several days beyond its service standard for transaction mail such as letters, bills and statements.

It also says it is continuing to work through the accumulated volume of international mail and that customers should expect a delivery delay of several days for incoming international items.

The mail started moving again late last month after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered more than 55,000 striking workers back to work.

The order followed a directive from Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon and a determination by the board that the two sides stood too far apart to reach a deal by the end of the year.

MacKinnon also announced an industrial inquiry commission to look into the bargaining issues and come up with recommendations by May 15 on how a new agreement can be reached.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025.