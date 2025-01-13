Canada Post says 25% stamp price increase takes effect today

January 13, 2025 at 16 h 03 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The cost to send a letter in Canada is increasing by about 25 per cent, effective today.

Canada Post says the cost of stamps for domestic mail bought in a booklet, coil or pane has increased by 25 cents to $1.24 per stamp.

The cost of a single domestic stamp is now $1.44, up from $1.15.

Canada Post proposed the increase in September last year. It says the higher price is required to better align stamp prices with the rising cost of providing letter mail service to all Canadians.

The rate increases also include U.S. and international letters and domestic registered mail. Commercial letter mail prices have also been increased.

The price hikes come after a strike by Canada Post workers brought mail delivery to a halt last year until the federal government stepped in to end the job dispute.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2025.

