December 6, 2024 at 9 h 04 min
The Canadian Press
Canada Post strike enters fourth week after union sends counter-proposals to mediator

OTTAWA — Canada Post and the union representing more than 55,000 striking workers appeared closer to resuming negotiations as the strike entered its fourth week.

Federal mediation was put on hold last week due to the sides being too far apart.

This week the Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it sent new counter-proposals to the mediator in the hopes that talks can resume, which Canada Post said it’s reviewing.

Calls for government intervention have been mounting from the business community, but so far the government has said it’s not stepping in.

The federal government has intervened in other high-profile labour disputes recently, including the ports, using a controversial section of the law to get the labour board to order binding arbitration.

Some of the sticking points for the union include wage increases, as well as a push to expand into weekend delivery, with the two sides in disagreement over how to staff the expansion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.

