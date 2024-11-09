Canada Post to launch chequing and savings account with Koho

November 8, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 40 min on November 8, 2024
Reading time: 2 min
Ian Bickis and Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canada Post to launch chequing and savings account with Koho

Two years after the failed launch of a lending program, Canada Post is making another foray into banking services.

The postal service confirmed Friday that it will be offering a chequing and savings account in partnership with Koho Financial Inc.

The accounts will be launched nationally next year, though Canada Post employees will be offered early access as the product is tested.

Canada Post spokeswoman Lisa Liu said in a statement that there are gaps in the banking and savings products available that the Crown corporation looks to fill.

“Canada Post is uniquely positioned to fill some of these demands. Many of our existing financial products help meet the needs of new Canadians and those living in rural, remote and Indigenous communities, but we believe more is required.”

The MyMoney offering will be a spending and savings account where customers will be able to choose between features like high interest rates, cashback rewards and credit-building tools.

A document briefly posted to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers website said it would use a prepaid, reloadable Mastercard that will use money from the account like a debit card but offer the features of a Mastercard.

It said there will be a range of account tiers, including no-fee accounts and paid accounts with more features.

The plans comes after Canada Post launched a lending program with TD Bank Group in late 2022, only to shut it down weeks later because of what it said were processing issues.

Liu said the postal service has since been exploring other possible financial service offerings.

“Utilizing what we’ve learned, we are making a strategic shift from loans toward products more aligned with our core financial service products.”

The new account will be delivered with financial technology company Koho. A few months ago the company paired with Canada Post to allow its customers to deposit cash into their account through post offices.

Koho is also working to secure a Canadian banking license to expand its services.

Koho chief executive Daniel Eberhard said in a statement that he was thrilled to be working with an institution that shares the company’s values and view of the future.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Canada Post union presents new offers to management
Ontario News

Canada Post union presents new offers to management

OTTAWA — The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it's presented another pair of offers to Canada Post as the two sides work to…

Canada Post presents latest contract offer to Canadian Union of Postal Workers
Ontario News

Canada Post presents latest contract offer to Canadian Union of Postal Workers

OTTAWA — Canada Post has presented its latest contract offer to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers…

Canada Post proposes 25-cent price hike for stamps in 2025
Ontario News

Canada Post proposes 25-cent price hike for stamps in 2025

OTTAWA — Canada Post is proposing an increase to regulated postage rates next year, bringing the price of most stamps up by 25 cents…