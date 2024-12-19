Canada Post to start accepting commercial mail as it ramps up post-strike operations

Canada Post to start accepting commercial mail as it ramps up post-strike operations

OTTAWA — Canada Post is set to start accepting commercial letters and parcels as it works to get back to normal operations following a month-long strike.

The postal service has warned Canadians should expect delays into the new year as it works through a backlog of mail, after workers went back on the job Tuesday.

Canada Post said mail is being processed on a first-in, first-out basis, and it will start accepting new international mail on Dec. 23.

More than 55,000 employees were ordered back to work by the Canada Industrial Relations Board after it determined a deal could not be reached before the end of the year.

The Crown corporation and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers had been deadlocked in negotiations, with federal mediation on pause as key issues like wages and weekend expansion seemed to see no movement.

Now, the government has appointed an industrial inquiry commission to come up with recommendations by May 15 on how a new agreement can be reached, while the existing contracts have been extended to May 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2024.

