Canada Post, union make their case at labour board hearings

OTTAWA — Canada Post says it and the union representing striking workers are taking part in hearings by the country’s labour board on whether the two sides have reached an impasse.

As the work stoppage hits one month, the Crown corporation says it will notify Canadians as quickly as possible when its operations resume.

Mail could begin moving again across the country early this week after the federal government pushed Friday to end the work stoppage at Canada Post.

Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order the 55,000 picketing employees back to work within days if the tribunal determines a deal isn’t doable before the end of the year.

The minister’s directive would also extend the contract between the Crown corporation and its employees until late May.

Business groups had been calling on the government to intervene as companies and individuals scrambled to find alternative modes of delivery with the holiday shopping season in full swing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2024.