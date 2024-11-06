Canada Post union presents new offers to management

November 5, 2024 at 23 h 42 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it’s presented another pair of offers to Canada Post as the two sides work to prevent a labour disruption.

The union’s offers ask for a total of 22 per cent in wage gains over four years for urban, rural and suburban workers.

The workers have voted in favour of a strike if a deal can’t be reached.

A cooling-off period in talks ended Saturday, but the union has not given notice of intent to strike yet.

However, it has previously said it “won’t shy away from taking the next step” if there is no real movement at the bargaining table.

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon met last Thursday with the two sides to encourage them to reach a negotiated settlement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.

