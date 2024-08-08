Canada pulls diplomats’ kids out of Israel as fear of broader war builds

OTTAWA — The Canadian government says it decided to pull its diplomats’ children and their guardians out of Israel, amid fears over an expanded Mideast war.

Global Affairs Canada says it has approved the temporary relocation of the children and their guardians to a safe third country.

Embassy staff are expected to remain in Israel.

“The Embassy of Canada to Israel in Tel Aviv, the Embassy of Canada to Lebanon in Beirut, and the Representative Office of Canada to the Palestinian Authority, all remain fully operational and continue to provide essential services to Canadians, including consular services,” Global Affairs Canada said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Diplomats stationed in nearby Ramallah in the West Bank and in Beirut, Lebanon, do not have dependents living with them.

“Staff at our missions in Lebanon and Ramallah remain in place and are being regularly updated on the ongoing situation and the measures Global Affairs Canada is taking,” the department said.

Tensions in the Middle East have sparked fears about an all-out war after the killing last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’s top political leader in Iran.

On Saturday, the government warned Canadians to avoid all travel to Israel due to the “ongoing regional armed conflict and the unpredictable security situation.”

The government also advises against travelling to the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jerusalem and Lebanon.

The current conflict broke out on Oct 7, after Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack on Israel that killed an estimated 1,200 people. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 39,100 Palestinians have since been killed in the war.

The Gaza Strip has been ravaged by the conflict, which has also seen a previously unprecedented direct assault on Israel by Iran, as well as Israeli attacks on Iran and Lebanon, including the capital city of Beirut.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Jordan’s King Abdullah II earlier this week to express his “deep concern” over the risk of expanded conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as Hezbollah and other Iran-aligned groups.

“The leaders underscored the urgent need to avoid further escalation, which puts the lives of civilians in the region at risk,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a summary of the Tuesday call.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.