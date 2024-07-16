Canada sending 338 athletes to Summer Olympics in Paris

TORONTO — The Canadian Olympic Committee has introduced the 338 athletes chosen to represent their country at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

The Games officially start with the July 26 opening ceremonies, but preliminary competition gets underway July 24.

Canada’s youngest athlete is 14-year-old skateboarder Fay De Fazio Ebert of Toronto and its oldest is 61-year-old Jill Irving, of Moncton, N.B., in equestrian dressage.

The team features 38 athletes who already own a medal and 142 who have competed in previous Summer Games.

Canada’s team in Tokyo’s Summer Olympics three years ago brought home 24 medals for the most at a non-boycotted Summer Games. Seven gold medals equalled the most at a non-boycotted Games.

Canada is sending six teams to Paris, including the men’s and women’s basketball teams and the defending women’s soccer champions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2024.