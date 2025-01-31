Canada Soccer names 24-player roster for U-17 Costa Calida MIMA Cup in Spain

Canada Soccer has named its women’s under-17 squad for next month’s U-17 Costa Calida MIMA Cup in Spain.

The tournament serves as a warmup for CONCACAF U-17 qualifying play in March and April, which will determine the region’s four representatives at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, running Oct. 17 to Nov. 8 in Morocco.

The young Canadians will face England on Feb. 11 before taking on Scotland on Feb. 13 and Sweden on Feb. 15 with all three games at the Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar.

“I’m really looking forward to getting this group of players together from across the country as we begin the next cycle of the U-17 women’s national team programming,” interim women’s under-17 coach Gary Moody said in a statement. “This camp will serve as our first opportunity to access the player pool as we prepare for CONCACAF U1-7 World Cup qualifiers in April.”

Moody’s staff for the camp includes assistant coach Tina Cook, analyst and technical assistant Jed Davies and goalkeeper/set-piece coach Christopher Cinelli-Faia.

Moody’s 24-player squad includes six players from CF Montreal, two from Alberta, six from the National Development Centre (NDC) British Columbia, and 10 players from the NDC Ontario.

Canada U-17 Roster

Goalkeepers: Khadijah Cisse, CF Montreal; Kellyanne Dumas, CF Montreal; Kylie Sandaluk, NDC B.C.

Defenders: Emma Donnelly, NDC Ontario; Mya Angus, NDC Ontario; Molly Hale, NDC Ontario; Reese Kay, NDC Ontario; Marika Martineau, CF Montreal; Mia McLean Mercie, CF Montreal; Bridgit Mutipula, NDC B.C.

Midfielders: Joell Bader, NDC B.C.; Torah Betteridge, NDC B.C.; Olivia Chisholm, NDC Ontario; Emma Reda, NDC Ontario; Chloe Taylor, NDC B.C.; Ashlynn Walia, Calgary Foothills.

Forwards: Adalynn Fairweather, St. Albert Impact; Alyssa Garreaud, CF Montreal; Gabriela Istocki, NDC Ontario; Melissa Kekic, NDC Ontario; Lacey Kindel, NDC B.C.; Alyssa McLeod, NDC Ontario; Chiara Nicalazzo, NDC Ontario; Melyna Nyann Alexis, CF Montreal.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025