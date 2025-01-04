Canada to host five IIHF women’s hockey tournaments in five years

OTTAWA — Canada will host five major international women’s hockey tournaments between 2026 and 2030, Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation announced Friday.

Canada will host the world women’s hockey championship in 2027 and 2030, and the world under-18 women’s championship in 2026, 2028 and 2030.

It will be the first time a country hosts five women’s championships in as many years.

Hockey Canada says the bid process for the 2026 U18 championship is now open, with a tournament location expected to be announced in the spring.

Canada is the defending women’s champion after winning last year in Utica, N.Y. The country last hosted the tournament in 2023 in Brampton, Ont.

Canada last hosted the U18 world championship in 2016 in St. Catharines, Ont. The United States is the defending champion after winning last year in Zug, Switzerland, while Canada came third.

This year’s women’s championship is in Ceske Budejovice, Czechia, while the U18 event begins Saturday in Vantaa, Finland.

“Hosting IIHF championships is a tremendous privilege we do not take for granted, and we are grateful for their support of this landmark agreement,” Katherine Henderson, president and chief executive officer of Hockey Canada, said in a release. “Investing in the growth and development of women’s and girls’ hockey is a top priority for Hockey Canada, and we are thrilled that our athletes, coaches and staff will participate in an unprecedented number of world championships on home ice in the coming years.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2025.