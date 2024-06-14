Canada to host G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis, Alta., next June

June 14, 2024
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Canada says it will host the G7 summit next year in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.

The announcement comes as this year’s leaders’ meeting continues in Apulia, Italy.

The member countries — Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — rotate hosting duties each year.

Next year’s meeting is set to be held in Kananaskis, Alta., southwest of Calgary.

That’s where the G8 summit was held in 2002 — back when it was a group of eight, with Russia as a member.

This year’s summit is taking place under the shadow of ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

